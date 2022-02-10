Kayla Thomas Comes To L.A.

Kayla Thomas will join KIIS-FM on-air talent lineup, hosting over nights and weekends. Her ‘Popcrush Nights’ syndicated program has more than 50 affiliates nationwide.

“Kayla will be a perfect fit here in Los Angeles/Orange County,” said Beata Murphy, PD. “She is passionate and charming and works hard to establish that ‘Best Friend’ relationship with the audience. Kayla has already accomplished so much in her career, and I am excited to work with her and see her continue to grow here in Los Angeles.”

“I’ve been dreaming of living in Los Angeles since I was a little girl and to be able to do what I love at the legendary KIIS FM is an indescribable feeling,” said Kayla. “Being a world away from home is bittersweet, but it’s still surreal to be living my childhood dream. I’m ready to bring my east coast flavor to this LA heat!”

In 2020, Kayla was named one of Radio Ink Magazine’s 30 Under 30 Superstars.