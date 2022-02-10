Betting On A Flip In Pittsburgh

WRRK-FM HD-2 96.9 is being rebranded as ‘Bet Sports Radio’. The station will handle the full 24/7 sports betting content line-up from VSiN.

“As sports betting expands within Pennsylvania and across the country, there’s a real appetite for credible sports betting content,” said Michael Frischling, VP, Steel City Media. “And, with best-in-class content from entertaining hosts, sports betting journalists, professional sports bettors, and legendary oddsmakers like native son Jimmy Vaccaro, who grew up in Trafford, PA.”

“VSiN is thrilled to work with Steel City Media to bring relevant, 24/7 sports betting coverage to sports fans in Pittsburgh for the first time,” said Brian Musburger, VSiN founder. “The new Bet Sports Radio has a strong signal in a great sports town located in one of the top sports betting markets in the country.”

Sister station FM 96.9 WRRK-FM will air VSiN’s Brent Musburger Action Updates three times each weekday.