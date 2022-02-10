1991 NYC Riot Examined

On August 19, 1991, violence broke out between the Black and the Lubavitch Hasidic community in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn. ‘Love Thy Neighbor’ is a five-part narrative series on the four-days of unrest that resulted in two-deaths and hundreds of arrests.

“There’s a little-known riot that happened 30 years ago on the streets of Brooklyn, but what came to be known as the Crown Heights Riot impacted politics and policing in this city forever,” said series host Collier Meyerson. “Telling this story through a new lens can teach us a lot about how we got to where we are, not just as a city, but as a nation, and I’m glad to do so with Pineapple Street Studios.”

“Collier’s thoughtfully reported and at times personal approach to exploring the Crown Heights riot offers a 360-degree perspective of an event that shaped New York history,” said Jenna Weiss-Berman and Max Linsky, co-founders, Pineapple Street Studios. “Her ability to break down the intense dynamics of the four days that changed New York will take listeners back thirty years and shine a light on similar forces still at work today.”