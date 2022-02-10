A Reunion For Miami Mornings

Miami DJ Laz is being reunited with his former co-host Kimmy B for a new morning show. ‘The DJ Laz Morning Show with Kimmy B’ has debuted on iHeart’s 93.9 MIA (WMIA-FM).

“We’re excited to bring Miami’s beloved duo, DJ Laz and Kimmy B, back together,” said Rob Miller, SVP Programming. “With their infectious personalities and deep investment in our local communities, ‘The DJ Laz Morning Show with Kimmy B’ will become a favorite destination for South Floridians.”

“Kimmy B is Miami,” said DJ Laz. “Kimmy B’s all about the community, our listeners, and we’re ready to deliver some great morning radio.”

“I’m super excited to be back on-air co-hosting a morning show with the legendary DJ Laz, said Kimmy B. “We love morning radio and can’t wait to share good times and good vibes with our community.”