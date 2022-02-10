NHPR Welcomes Nate Hegyi

Nate Hegyi is joining New Hampshire Public Radio as Host & Senior Producer of Outside/In. The program focuses on the natural world and how we use it.

“Outside/In is well on its way to becoming a leading national source of engaging, empowering environmental journalism,” said Jim Schachter, President/CEO. “With Nate as host, the show can build a community of people across the United States – and beyond — who care deeply about the natural world and humankind’s responsibility for it.”

Hegyi has most recently worked as a reporter for the Mountain West News Bureau, a consortium of NPR member stations covering the region.