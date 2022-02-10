Tom Griswold On IBJ Podcast

Tom Griswold talks about radio, recovery from heart surgery and the cast of the nationally syndicated ‘The Bob & Tom Show’ in a new IBJ podcast. The conversation is hosted by Dave Lindquist of the Indianapolis Business Journal.

The wide-ranging conversation has Griswold talking about working with his sons (one on the air and one off), recovering from heart surgery and the future of the iconic radio program. Plus, Griswold offers his take on the show’s cast, including Chick McGee, Kristi Lee and Ace Cosby.

You can find the podcast Here.