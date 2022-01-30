Bloomington Host Retires After 35 Years

Dan Westhoff has retired after 35 years on WBWN-FM in Bloomington. Westhoff was also Ops Manager for Cumulus Media in Bloomington. According to The Pantagraph Westhoff began his radio career in 1987 right out of high school at WMLA in Bloomington.
