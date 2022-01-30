Neil Young Pushes His Music on Amazon

By
Radio Ink
-
1

Neil Young’s latest website post directs his fans to subscribe to Amazon Music to stream his entire catalog, with a free 4-month access code. Check out his post HERE.

1 COMMENT

  1. Good move on Young’s part, considering his blunder in storming away from Spotify.

    And still, he will contribute very little to Amazon, either. He is decades too late in any effectiveness he has at protest and stomping of feet.

