Mitchell Joins Young, Departs Spotify

Joni Mitchell said she decided to remove all of her music from Spotify in support of Neil Young. Young gave Spotify an ultimatum, either they dump Joe Rogan or he’d pull his music from the streamer. Spotify went with their $100 million podcaster.

Here’s what the folk singer wrote on her website: “Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives. I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue.”

Spotify removed Young’s music last week.