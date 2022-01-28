Podcast Funding Partnership

LWC Studios is joining with Sounds Profitable, as a new ‘The Podcasting, Seriously Awards Fund’ partner. Sounds Profitable is a source for podcast advertising and ad tech education and news.

“I could not be more proud to participate in the Podcasting, Seriously Awards Fund,” said Bryan Barletta, founder of Sounds Profitable. “When it was first announced, I understood clearly the line between ‘helping through education’ and ‘supporting financially’. The Podcasting, Seriously Awards Fund enables some of the best creators in our industry to receive the recognition they deserve without the financial barriers associated with the award process.”

‘The Podcasting, Seriously Awards Fund’ supports independent BIPOC, Queer and Trans audio professionals in submitting their work to key media and journalism awards. The Fund covers submission fees for producers, editors, and others.