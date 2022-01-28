CRS 2022 Lays Out Agenda

The agenda for CRS 2022 has been released and it includes 18 panels, along with mentoring sessions and record label luncheons. The Country Radio Seminar 2022 is set for February 23-25, 2022 at the Omni in Nashville, Tennessee.

“CRS has been the forum to discuss the challenges and victories within the country music industry, and this year’s agenda reflects that reputation. From a deep look at how our fans listen to and feel about the music, to the return of a full year of touring, to sessions on leadership and brand integrity, registrants will have something to discuss with their peers and co-workers moving forward,” said Brent Michaels, Agenda Chairman. “We’ve included discussions about the state of country radio, as well as hands-on opportunities to build skills and network.”

Among the highlights of this year’s events: a full-day Streaming Summit, eighteen informative panels, six ‘CRS Heads of State’ sessions, four mentoring breakfasts, three label-sponsored luncheons, a featured artist interview with Blake Shelton, ‘Bob Kingsley’s Acoustic Alley,’ and the annual New Faces of Country Music® Show.

The Agenda and Registration Information can be found Here.