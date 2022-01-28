The Sheriff On KFI

LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva will be hosting a weekend program on KFI-AM 640 in LA. ‘Live and Unscripted with LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva’ will air Sunday evenings on the iHeart station.

“I’m happy to have this ability to connect with residents and business owners to share ideas and discuss public safety,” said Villanueva. “Sheriff Alex Villanueva is a straight talker and KFI has always welcomed bold talk,” added Robin Bertolucci, PD.

Sheriff Villanueva runs the largest Sheriff’s Department in the country.