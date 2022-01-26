Townsquare Promotes Taylor

The Townsquare Binghamton cluster announced Tuesday evening that Traci Taylor, co-host of the 98.1 The Hawk Morning Show and Brand Manager of Kiss 104.1, has been promoted to the role of Director of Content.

Taylor will oversee the Binghamton local content team and assist them as they create content on-air, online, and on social media platforms for 98.1 The Hawk, 99.1 The Whale, Kiss 104.1, News Radio 1290/92.1 WNBF, and CBS Sports Radio 1360.

“I am very excited to announce that Traci Taylor has been promoted to Director of Content for our Binghamton market effective January 31, 2022. She has proven her passion and commitment to our Company and our market by consistently being a leading content creator for our Company,” said Barbara Meaney, Townsquare Binghamton Market President.