New News Director Hawaii

Pacific Media Group has promoted Tiffany DeMasters to news director for Big Island Now and Kauaʻi Now. She said “Journalism is my passion and I’m excited for the opportunity to lead a talented team of reporters in providing relevant and accurate information to our community.”

“It is an absolute pleasure to promote Tiffany to the position of News Director for Big Island Now and Kauai Now,” said COO Jack Dugan. “Tiffany’s news reporting experience, commitment to local journalism, along with her authentic care and concern for our local communities make her the obvious choice for this critical position.”

Tiffany is an award-winning journalist, who has been recognized by the Utah-Idaho-Spokane Associated Press Association and Society of Professional Journalists.