Stalker Sentenced to 20 Years

34-year old Lubbock, TX resident Chad Joyce has been sentenced to a 20-year prison term after pleading guilty to burglary with intent to commit other felonies. Joyce was indicted back in 2019 for stalking Alpha Lubbock host Amy Olivares (pictured here).

He was arrested back 2019 after being pulled over by police for driving past Olivares’ home multiple times while there was a police officer at her home.

She told KCBD the stalking started with flowers and coffee from a listener and evolved into him sending her photos of her sleeping taken from her window. “I had to call the cops because I heard movement in my home. I lived in a two-story townhome and I was asleep in the living room when I heard my patio sliding door close.”