College Kids Hope to Break Radio Record

By
Radio Ink
-
0

On February 5th, college students Zachary Sinutko and Collin Kennedy, who work at WJCU-FM in Cleveland, will try to break the Guiness World Record for longest consecutive radio interview. The record is 25 hours and 26 minutes.

WJCU-FM is on the campus of John Carroll University where the students hope to go for 25 hours and 30 minutes. They are allowed a 5-minute break every hour.

In an interview on Channel 19 in Cleveland Sinutko and Kennedy said they printed out 3,500 questions that they’ve accumulated over the last year.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here