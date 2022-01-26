College Kids Hope to Break Radio Record

On February 5th, college students Zachary Sinutko and Collin Kennedy, who work at WJCU-FM in Cleveland, will try to break the Guiness World Record for longest consecutive radio interview. The record is 25 hours and 26 minutes.

WJCU-FM is on the campus of John Carroll University where the students hope to go for 25 hours and 30 minutes. They are allowed a 5-minute break every hour.

In an interview on Channel 19 in Cleveland Sinutko and Kennedy said they printed out 3,500 questions that they’ve accumulated over the last year.