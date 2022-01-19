TuneIn Helping Content Creators

TuneIn On Air is a new program that will provide content creators, educational, and non-profit broadcasters in the United States with access to distribution tools. The company say it wants to “reinvent radio for a connected world by bringing radio distribution into the digital age.”

“The radio and entertainment landscape are transforming rapidly. Our introduction of TuneIn On Air demonstrates how deeply committed we are to innovating around the needs of the broadcaster community, regardless of size,” said Jamie Silverstein, Senior Director of Strategy and Business Operations.

“One of our aims with the launch of TuneIn On Air is to re-energize college radio stations and independent broadcasters around the US,” said Andrew Bock, Chief Industry Evangelist at TuneIn. “College radio and independent broadcasters serve an important and irreplaceable role in their communities. Through the TuneIn On Air platform, we are giving these voices a clear path to expand and grow their audiences through digital distribution.”

