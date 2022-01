Audacy Insights Series this month will focus on CES 2022. A panel will discuss trends from the recently completed event in Las Vegas.

Technologist Reggie Shah will lead the discussion that will cover advances in immersive and spatial audio, the latest developments in connected cars and mobility, innovation in voice activation, AI and the future of commerce trends in consumer behavior and streaming audio.

You can find more information on the January 20 program and registration Here.