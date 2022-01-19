NAB Hires New VP

Bradford Caldwell has been hired by the National Association of Broadcasters as Vice President of Member Experience. Caldwell, a member of the NAB Board of Directors, starts his new job February 1, after serving as Chairman of the Arkansas Chamber of Commerce.

Caldwell was previously the Chief Financial Officer of East Arkansas Broadcasters, which owns and operates 31 radio stations in Arkansas.

In his new role, Caldwell will be responsible for all aspects of the NAB member experience, including content, programming, networking, and other engagement strategies.

“As a third-generation broadcaster, Bradford knows what it takes to operate stations on a day-to-day basis,” said Curtis LeGeyt President/CEO. “He is well-respected by his peers and our membership will benefit greatly as he helps NAB continue serving the needs of the broadcasting community.”