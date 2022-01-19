Research Director, Inc. Changes

Research Director Inc. is making some changes during the first quarter of 2022. The staff changes and promotions follow the retirement of Partner Charlie Sislen December 31, 2021.

Kathryn Boxill (top left) will be creating and leading the new Quality Control Team as the Quality Control Team Manager; she previously served as a Senior Sales Research Consultant.

Nicole Somerville (top right) will be transitioning into the Production Team Manager position from previously serving as a Sales Research Consultant.

Anne Doyle (bottom left) will move into the Information Systems Administrator position from Operations Management.

Nakia Smith and Hayden Waugh (bottom center and bottom right, respectively) will be moving from their Sales Research Consultant positions to join the Client Service Department as Client Service Consultants.

“The team we have assembled are all customer‐focused, experienced, and extremely excited to take on new challenges as we grow,” said CEO and Founder Marc Greenspan. “I am happy to see these long‐time Research Director, Inc. stalwarts bring their skills to providing clients with unparalleled service and support.”