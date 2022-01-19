NAB Brings Back Product Award

The fourth annual Product of the Year Awards will return to the 2022 NAB Show. The awards, recognize the most significant and promising new products and technologies exhibited at the show.

“The return to in-person events, including NAB Show, promises to drive innovation in technology that is transforming the media business,” said Eric Trabb, NAB SVP and chief customer success officer. “We are proud to showcase the prominent companies that are advancing technologies and leading our industry’s future.”

The Product of the Year Award recipients are selected by a panel of industry experts in 15 categories and will be announced during an awards ceremony on Tuesday, April 26 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

