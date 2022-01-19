The Rock of Savannah Gets a New PD

Marci Stanley-Boger is the new Program Director for Classic Rocker WIXV-FM/I-95 in Savannah. Stanley-Boger, known on-air as Billie Marshall, joins Cumulus Savannah after 14 years as PM driver for Alpha’s WFXH-FM in Savannah, GA/Hilton Head.

As Billie Marshall, she can now be heard as Afternoon Host on WIXV Monday through Friday from 2:00pm-7:00pm.

Eric Mastel, Regional Vice President/Market Manager, Cumulus Media, said: “I am very excited to have a person with Marci’s credentials join the Cumulus Savannah family. She is a proven winner with a wealth of experience in the Rock format. Marci Stanley-Boger AKA “Billie Marshall” on-air, personifies the very essence of today’s Rock fans. I am looking forward to working with Marci as she and the team propel WIXV to new heights.”

Marci Stanley-Boger commented: “I have been fortunate enough to play rock and roll for over 25 years and am excited to join WIXV, which has a reverence for Rock music, its culture and the Low Country and Coastal Empire. Thanks to Gerry McCracken, Wade Linder and Eric Mastel for this exciting opportunity. I look forward to hosting The Bad Ass Rock Show for another 13 years or more on The Rock of Savannah!”