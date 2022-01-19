StoryCorps Airstream is On The Road

StoryCorps, which is a non-profit dedicated to recording, preserving, and sharing the stories of people from all backgrounds, hits the road this month with its MobileBooth—an Airstream trailer converted into a mobile recording studio.

This year’s Mobile Tour began on January 5 in Tampa, and will visit a total of 10 U.S. cities this year, partnering with local radio stations to help spread the word and invite local community members to record conversations.

Since 2005, the StoryCorps Mobile Tour has facilitated tens of thousands of conversations between people who know each other. Each year, StoryCorps’ MobileBooth crisscrosses the country to record residents in 10 cities and towns nationwide.

In addition to local radio stations, StoryCorps partners with cultural institutions and community-based organizations to help spread the word in their region.

“In its travels to communities across America, the Mobile Tour honors our nation’s stories and reminds us of the beauty, poetry and grace in the voices of everyday people that are hiding in plain sight all around us,” said StoryCorps Founder and President Dave Isay. “During these challenging times, the value of preserving these stories—and strengthening connections between people who may feel physically isolated—is more important than ever.”

2022 Mobile Tour Schedule

StoryCorps will travel to the following locations (see schedule below). Reservations are free and can be booked online at storycorps.org/mobile-tour. For the general public, reservations are usually available approximately two weeks before the Mobile Tour’s arrival in each location.

StoryCorps Mobile Tour Schedule 2022

February 17 – March 11

Gulf Coast, FL

WUWF

March 17 – April 15

Tulsa, OK

KWGS

April 21 – May 18

Springfield, MO

Ozarks Public Radio / KSMU

May 26 – June 24

Missoula, MT

Montana Public Radio

June 30 – July 29

Moses Lake, WA

NWPB

August 4 – September 2

Boise, ID

Boise State Public Radio

September 8 – October 7

Salt Lake City, UT

KUER

October 13 – November 9

Las Vegas, NV

KNPR

November 17 – December 19

San Antonio, TX

Texas Public Radio