StoryCorps Airstream is On The Road

StoryCorps, which is a non-profit dedicated to recording, preserving, and sharing the stories of people from all backgrounds, hits the road this month with its MobileBooth—an Airstream trailer converted into a mobile recording studio.
This year’s Mobile Tour began on January 5 in Tampa, and will visit a total of 10 U.S. cities this year, partnering with local radio stations to help spread the word and invite local community members to record conversations.
Since 2005, the StoryCorps Mobile Tour has facilitated tens of thousands of conversations between people who know each other. Each year, StoryCorps’ MobileBooth crisscrosses the country to record residents in 10 cities and towns nationwide.
In addition to local radio stations, StoryCorps partners with cultural institutions and community-based organizations to help spread the word in their region.
“In its travels to communities across America, the Mobile Tour honors our nation’s stories and reminds us of the beauty, poetry and grace in the voices of everyday people that are hiding in plain sight all around us,” said StoryCorps Founder and President Dave Isay. “During these challenging times, the value of preserving these stories—and strengthening connections between people who may feel physically isolated—is more important than ever.”
2022 Mobile Tour Schedule
StoryCorps will travel to the following locations (see schedule below). Reservations are free and can be booked online at storycorps.org/mobile-tour. For the general public, reservations are usually available approximately two weeks before the Mobile Tour’s arrival in each location.
StoryCorps Mobile Tour Schedule 2022
February 17 – March 11
Gulf Coast, FL
WUWF
March 17 – April 15
Tulsa, OK
KWGS
April 21 – May 18
Springfield, MO
Ozarks Public Radio / KSMU
May 26 – June 24
Missoula, MT
Montana Public Radio
June 30 – July 29
Moses Lake, WA
NWPB
August 4 – September 2
Boise, ID
Boise State Public Radio
September 8 – October 7
Salt Lake City, UT
KUER
October 13 – November 9
Las Vegas, NV
KNPR
November 17 – December 19
San Antonio, TX
Texas Public Radio