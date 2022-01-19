Man Accused of Stalking Second Radio Host

62-year-old Patrick Kelly is under arrest for violating a harassment restraining order after going to the home of The Current (Minneapolis) midday host and Music Director Jade Tittle on multiple occasions. This is the second time Kelly has been arrested for stalking a radio host.

Kelly faces two felony counts of violating the harassment restraining order when he visited Tittle’s home.

Back in early 2016 we reported on Kelly being sentenced to five years probation when he plead guilty to stalking DJ Mary Lucia, also of The Current in Minneapolis, beginning in the summer of 2014. Lucia also obtained a harassment restraining order against Kelly.

According to the Star-Tribune Tittle was granted a restraining order after Kelly sent flowers to her home and to the station. He also sent her a “burner” cellphone, so she could call him without detection, according to the newspaper. He was also caught on video driving past Tittle’s home.

The Current is operated by Minnesota Public Radio

Kelly has a court date of January 25th.