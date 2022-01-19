Looking At Celeb Instagrams

Deux/U is a weekly show featuring analysis of popular and controversial celebrity posts. The podcast is in partnership with Cadence13 and @DeuxMoi.

The podcast features the anonymous creator of the account (aka “Deux”) along with insiders and expert guests looking at the posts and sharing behind the scenes details.

“I am so excited to finally be able to provide my followers with the information they want…and deserve! Launching a podcast will enable me to provide them with more information on a platform that is easy to follow and without any restrictions,” said Deux. “I couldn’t imagine having a podcast without the amazing support from the team at Cadence 13.”

“DeuxMoi has quickly risen to become a must-read and driving force in celebrity and entertainment news and scoops,” said Chris Corcoran, CCO and Founding Partner, Cadence13. “We’re excited to bring this iconic account into this space and add ‘Deux U’ to Cadence13’s lineup of powerful content offerings.”