Fox Sports Launches Fox Sports Podcast Network

As part of the launch, three new podcasts have been developed to premiere in the coming months: The Skip Bayless Show, What’s Wright With Nick Wright, and Wesley. The new podcasts join Club Shay Shay with Shannon Sharpe.

The Skip Bayless Show hosted by notable sports opinion commentator Skip Bayless launched on January 13, What’s Wright With Nick Wright hosted by Nick Wright premieres March 1 and Wesley from Emmy-winning storyteller Tom Rinaldi premieres in April.

“FOX Sports is the leading destination for top quality original digital content from the biggest personalities in sports,” says Charlie Dixon, Executive Vice President and Head of Content, FOX Sports. “The creation of this new podcast network allows us to deliver fans exclusive commentary and enthralling stories providing hours of entertainment through this important medium.”