Cumulus Birmingham Promotes Livingston

Todd Livingston has been promoted to General Sales Manager for Cumulus Birmingham. He joined the Birmingham cluster in July 2021.

“We are excited to have Todd on our team as General Sales Manager,” said James Robinson, VP/MM. “Todd has deep roots and broadcast experience in Alabama and his ability to create actionable ideas for our client partners make him a valuable asset to our team in Birmingham.”

Livingston is no stranger to Cumulus, serving as Market Manager from 2008-20014 for Cumulus’ former Tuscaloosa radio group.