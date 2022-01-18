MLK Honors For Zier

Bennett Zier, SVP/MM Audacy Virginia has been honored by the Urban League of Hampton Roads. He is the recipient of the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Leaders Award.

“I am honored to receive this award on behalf of the Audacy stations in Hampton Roads,” said Zier. “It’s our goal every day to embrace our local communities and partner with local leaders to build awareness in key areas like education, health and job growth…all while promoting compassion in our daily lives.”

The award is presented to individuals or groups who exemplify service, demonstrate the values modeled by Dr. King, and make significant contributions to the Hampton Roads community.