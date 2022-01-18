WMAL New Morning Show Co-Hosts

105.9 WMAL morning show host Larry O’Connor has a new crew to work with. Amber Athey, Julie Gunlock and Patrice Onwuka are now part of “O’Connor and Company”.

Athey is the Washington Editor at The Spectator; Gunlock is the Director of the Center for Progress and Innovation at Independent Women’s Forum; and Onwuka is a political commentator and Director of the Center for Economic Opportunity at the Independent Women’s Forum.

“Having a daily conversation with Julie, Amber and Patrice about what matters most to the people of our community is an absolute pleasure,” said O’Connor. “From the halls of the Capitol to the vital debates at our local school boards, these intelligent and engaging women bring insights and humor that represent the best of Washington.”

“We are excited to welcome these fresh voices to WMAL,” said Bill Hess, PD. “Their varied life experiences, chemistry with Larry and with each other, and opinions on the issues of the day serve to create compelling content each weekday morning.”