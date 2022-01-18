De Angelis Promoted to Head Promotions

iHeartMedia announced today that Joe De Angelis has been elevated to Senior Vice President of Promotions for the iHeartMedia Markets Group. De Angelis will oversee promotions across iHeart’s entire roster of brands and create and lead iHeartMedia’s Promotions Center.

De Angelis is promoted from his position as Director of Marketing and Promotions for iHeartMedia New York and National Event Brand Manager where he’s been since 2015.

“iHeart has given me the incredible opportunity to work with the best and brightest in the business,” said De Angelis. “I am beyond excited to take these next steps and help push our world class brands to the next level.”

De Angelis will become the promotions point person for all iHeart clients and advertisers. He will report to Scott Hopeck, Division President for the iHeartMedia Markets Group.

“I’m thrilled to promote Joe to Senior Vice President of Promotions,” said Hopeck. “During his time with iHeartMedia New York, Joe has proven that he is more than qualified for this role. He has extensive experience overseeing all marketing and promotions initiatives for our New York City stations, as well as our national tentpole events. Joe is a natural leader and an exceptional collaborator. I’m confident that he will effectively evolve how we develop and execute promotions for our brands and our partners.”