Sports Talker Les Grobstein Passes

Known as “The Grobber”, 670 The Score (WSCR-AM) host Les Grobstein has died. The overnight host since 2009 was 69.

The Chicago native has been in the sports broadcasting business for nearly 50 years. His career included stops as WLS 890-AM Sports Director, and a reporter for WMVP-1000. He also worked for various teams as an announcer.

According to Mitch Rosen, Operations Director, WSCR, Grobstein had been out sick since last Wednesday.

“For half a century, Les Grobstein was a pillar of Chicago media, a local icon and a true original. A friend to so many who knew him, “The Grobber” connected with our listeners from the minute he stepped into the studio in 1997. Today is a sad day at 670 The Score, but we celebrate Les’ life and career and the impact he had on our community and our station. We extend our deepest condolences to Les’ family and friends, including his son Scott and partner Kathy.”

Grobstein is remembered on the 670 The Score website.