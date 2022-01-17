AdLarge Picks Up Murdaugh Murders Podcast

AdLarge has welcomed the Murdaugh Murders podcast into the company’s ad sales network portfolio. Murdaugh Murders is hosted by journalist Mandy Matney. She provides insight into several horrific deaths, botched investigations and newly-uncovered crimes that are all interconnected.

Matney is the only investigative journalist who’s been covering the Murdaugh family of South Carolina since the 2019.

Currently, there are seven active criminal investigations surrounding the Murdaugh family centered around brutal homicides, insurance fraud, money laundering and drugs.

“AdLarge has an unparalleled track record of delivering for podcasters on a mission,” said host Mandy Matney. “This partnership enables me to focus on exposing the truth wherever it leads while reaching a bigger audience.”

Cathy Csukas, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of AdLarge said, “Mandy dives deeper than any other news coverage on this case. Her in-depth research and insight has generated an extremely captivated and engaged audience. We can’t wait to share the powerful reach of her podcast with our advertiser partners.”