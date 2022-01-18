Award Deadline Extended 

The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF) has announced that the final deadline to submit entries for the 47th annual Gracie Awards has been extended one week, until January 27th.

The Gracie Awards, presented by the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation, celebrate programming and individual achievement by, for and about women in television, radio/audio and digital media. Submissions from all facets of media are encouraged.

A full list of the categories can be found here.

“We know the circumstances of the past two years led to delivering content to audiences in ways we never expected, which is why we are more committed than ever to honoring the remarkable work that has been created by, for and about women,” says Becky Brooks, AWMF president. “As our biggest fundraiser of the year, the Gracie Awards enable the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation to deliver on its promise of furthering the connection, education and recognition of women in media even during times of uncertainty.”

The Gracie Awards Gala is still currently scheduled for an in-person celebration May 24 at the Four Seasons Beverly Wilshire and Gracie Awards Luncheon for June 22 at Cipriani 42nd Street.

The Gracie Awards are also honored to have the leadership of Heather Cohen, Executive Vice President, The Weiss Agency; Annie Howell, Chief Communications Officer, Crown Media Family Networks; and Mike McVay, McVay Media Consulting as Gracies Co-Chairs and Mr. Vicangelo Bulluck serving as Executive Producer.

The 2022 Gracie Awards entry eligibility air dates are from January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2021. Entry details, including pricing and updated categories, can be viewed HERE.

The application to judge content for The Gracie Awards is available until January 28, 2022. Learn more about Gracies judging and view the application HERE.