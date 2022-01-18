How To Add More Relationship Content

(By Randy Lane) In a recent Kat Country Stockton-Modesto coaching session with The DJ Walker Morning Show, one of the topics we discussed was adding more relationship content to the show. Once we reminded ourselves that relationship content is more than couples and dating, we realized that several of the hosts had an abundance of this content in their own homes.

DJ’s elderly mother, adult son, adult daughter, her fiancé and their newborn baby girl, and a 110 lb. Labrador are all living with him and his wife! Cohost Jaimee along with her husband and two daughters are living with her parents while they look to buy a house. Program Director KATM Stockton-Modesto and KSKS Fresno, Andy Winford’s mom and mother-in-law are both living with him and his wife.

The Boomerang Generation of adult children returning to the nest can create dramatic and humorous content. What happens when they want a BF or GF sleepover? What kind of disruptions arise out of sharing the TV, bathrooms, food preferences, morning and night routines – and the list goes on!

There’s a spike in the opposite trend – aging parents moving in with their children. There are multiple reasons for this, including the sky rocking costs of assisted living and nursing homes according to Alliance America. This dynamic can also lead to entertaining relationship content. However, when dealing with dementia or Alzheimer’s, the issues may be sad, and you’ll only want to go there sparingly.

Relationship topics are THE most appealing and reactionary content for female audiences. Relationship content also scores strong responses from male listeners.

Younger targeted shows thrive on romantic relationship issues. Benchmarks like Star 101.3 San Francisco Marcus and Sandy’s Second Date Update attract high tune-ins in PPM.

Adult demographic shows succeed with an array of relationship situations with benchmarks such as New Country 103.1 West Palm Beach Tim and Chelsea’s Forgive and Forget.

A-level content consists of humor, stories, drama, and conflict. Relationship content checks all four of these boxes, oftentimes all four in one scenario.

Here’s a convenient checklist to help your show mine for relationship content:

Couples

Parenting

Family

Friends

Pets

Foes

Coworkers

Colleagues

Neighbors

Yourself (positive vs. negative self-talk, attitude, etc.)

Your doctor, stylist, etc.

Contact Randy Lane by e-mail at [email protected] .