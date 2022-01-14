NYPR Creates New Position

New York Public Radio’s Jerome L. Greene Performance Space now has an Executive Director. Kristina Newman-Scott has been appointed to the newly created position.

The Greene Space is the street-level broadcast studio and performance venue of WNYC and WQXR. Newman-Scott will be responsible for setting the overall direction for The Greene Space, including the oversight and strategy for all of the venue’s curatorial, operational, audience and financial growth.

“As someone who has long enjoyed the dynamic work of WNYC and WQXR, I am thrilled to be the inaugural Executive Director at this pivotal moment for The Greene Space,” said Newman-Scott. “I look forward to working alongside the team at NYPR to build upon Greene Space’s extraordinary legacy, especially at this moment in our lives, when the opportunities to connect with one another, both virtually and in person, are more important than ever.”