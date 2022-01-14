Compass/Townsquare Content Offer

Six new syndicated weekend shows are being launched by Compass Media Networks. The new shows are weekend versions of successful weeknight shows produced by Townsquare Media.

The offerings include: PopCrush Nights (CHR Version), PopCrush Nights (Hot AC Version), Loudwire Nights, Ultimate Classic Rock, XXL Higher Level Radio, and Taste of Country Nights. Each program represents 10 hours of content from programs being offered on 381 affiliates around the country.

“Our ability to deliver quality, reliable weekend programming along with some of the most well-known online brands for music fans in these formats should give radio station listeners and programmers a chance to settle in and enjoy the community we are building,” said Adam Wilbur, SVP Affiliate Sales, Compass Media Networks.

“We are tremendously proud of our format-leading music brands,” said Jared Willig, Chief Content Officer, Townsquare Media. “We are very grateful for our ongoing partnership with Compass Media Networks, which now extends our already popular syndicated radio shows onto the weekends to entertain audiences.”

More information can be obtained by contacting: [email protected]