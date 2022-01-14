BSM Summit Line-Up Grows

Four more sports media notables have been added to the 2022 BSM speaker schedule. The Barrett Sports Media event is set for March in New York City.

DraftKings Chief Media Officer Brian Angiolet, Fanatics Chief Commercial Officer Ari Borod, Audacy EVP of Programming Jeff Sottolano and ESPN Radio Program Director Justin Craig have been added to the schedule.

“The collective skill, experience and insight that Brian, Ari, Jeff and Justin add to conversations is what helps make the Summit a valuable experience for any accomplished sports media professional or aspiring broadcaster,” said Jason Barrett. “Improving our business requires being open minded to new ideas and approaches, and meeting and hearing from others who you might not have crossed paths with.”

More information on the March 2-3, 2022, event can be found Here.