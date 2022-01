Dave Van Horne, the radio voice of the Miami Marlins for the past 21 years, has turned down the team’s offer to call a limited number of games. Over the past two decades Van Horne has called more than eight-thousand games.

Van Horne, who is 82, told the Miami Herald that he is “essentially retiring” after being offered less than 20 games behind the mic.

