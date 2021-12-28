Fake News Focused Webinar

“Fighting Fake News and Truth Decay” is being presented by The Massachusetts Broadcasters Association. Al Tompkins from the Poynter Institute will host the January 4 webinar.

Topics covered include:

⦁ Where does information come from and who is behind it?

⦁ Why do people spread disinformation?

⦁ How can you detect fake photos?

⦁ What is metadata and what will it tell you?

⦁ What does every journalist need to understand about algorithms?

⦁ See the newest tools fakers use to alter video and audio.

⦁ How to use polysearch tools to get to the root of an images’ origin.

Webinar information and registration can be found Here.