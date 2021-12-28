Fake News Focused Webinar

“Fighting Fake News and Truth Decay” is being presented by The Massachusetts Broadcasters Association. Al Tompkins from the Poynter Institute will host the January 4 webinar.
Topics covered include:
⦁ Where does information come from and who is behind it?
⦁ Why do people spread disinformation?
⦁ How can you detect fake photos?
⦁ What is metadata and what will it tell you?
⦁ What does every journalist need to understand about algorithms?
⦁ See the newest tools fakers use to alter video and audio.
⦁ How to use polysearch tools to get to the root of an images’ origin.
Webinar information and registration can be found Here.