Big Jab MAB Awards

“The Morning JAB” with Dave ‘Shoe’ Schumacher and Joe Palmieri has picked up three Maine Association of Broadcasters Awards. The show is heard on Sports Radio WJJB.

The show took first place for “Locally Produced Program”. The show also took home first and second place for “Best Sports Feature” for their “Virtual Spring Training” coverage and the weekly “New England Sports Report.

“Shoe and Joe have developed friendships over the years with listeners and the sports media in Maine and Boston. It’s a fun place for the Maine sports fan to visit,” Jon Van Hoogenstyn, GM. “Like the Patriots, we like to think of ourselves as a model of consistency for the past 20 years. It is always an honor to be thought of as among the best by your peers,” added co-host Joe Palmieri.