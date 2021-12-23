iHeart New York Mandating Vaccine

iHeartMedia employees in New York state were told they have until December 27th to prove they have been vaccinated for COVID-19. A memo went out to employees citing New York City, New York State and Federal vaccine mandate requirements.

Effective Monday, December 27, all employees, and contractors working in iHeart’s New York offices will be required to submit proof of having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Partially vaccinated employees must become fully vaccinated within 45 days of the date they submitted proof of the first dose.

Even if an employee primarily works remotely but needs to come to the office for a meeting they must submit proof of vaccination prior to coming to the office.

iHeart has partnered with CareValidate, which provides a secure platform to upload vaccine documentation.

iHeart is offering employees up to 4 hours during a workday (paid) to receive each primary vaccination dose and up to 2 days of paid time to recover from side effects resulting from each dose of a vaccine.

Employees can request a religious exemption before December 27.

Masks are also currently required to be worn by all workers, guests and contractors in all iHeartMedia offices indoors regardless of vaccination status, except when you are alone in an office with the door closed, while actively eating or drinking, or when actively performing an on-air shift as long as you are six feet apart.