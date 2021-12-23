Our Sales Manager of The Week – SBS’s Patty Valdes

Patty leads a group of successful sellers for Spanish Broadcasting System in South Florida. Her boss Carolina Patino says, “Patty’s leadership style is focused on making sure she’s a team player and works side by side with each AE in bringing out the best in them.”

For many years Patty was the top seller for the SBS cluster before becoming the sales manager where she now inspires her Account Executives to become top performers like she was. Patino says she does it all without ego, “just good service and hard work while she smiles and enjoys what she loves: radio.”

Here’s our interview with our Sales Manager of The Week Patty Valdes

Radio Ink: Give us the story about how you got into radio, then how you got into radio sales.

Patty Valdes: I started my advertising career at Conill Advertising in 1987 as the Media Department’s Assistant. I worked my way up to account coordinator on the McDonald’s account 3 months later, to Jr Media Buyer, Media Planner and within a few years, became the Media Buyer Supervisor.

I decided to move to Florida at the end of December of 1991. Being the Media Buyer Supervisor at Conill Advertising, I had many contacts in Miami who told me that I would be good in advertising sales. Since I moved during the holidays, I decided to wait until the beginning of the year to start interviewing. In January 1992, I accepted an Account Executive (AE) position for WCMQ AM and FM.

Radio Ink: How did you know you’d be good at selling radio? When did it click?

Patty Valdes: From the first day I started to work as an AE—almost 30 years ago—I fell in love with the radio industry. I knew I had found my passion, which translates into my accomplishments and everything I do.

Radio Ink: Why are you a successful leader of salespeople?

Patty Valdes: My triumph as a successful sales team leader derives from the many excellent leaders I surrounded and continue to work with within the radio and advertising industry. Keeping the sales team motivated, supporting, and understanding each individual’s needs is my priority.

Radio Ink: Tell us how you spot a great salesperson

Patty Valdes: I spot great salespeople by their personal and professional values, qualities, passion, attitude, willingness to learn, not being afraid to ask questions, and proactivity.

Radio Ink: How do you keep your team motivated?

Patty Valdes: I strive to ensure we’re working together, giving the support needed, acknowledging their accomplishments, and giving incentives when the team reaches its goals.

Radio Ink: What are you doing to always be on the lookout for new sellers?

Patty Valdes: Together with my peers, I keep an eye on potential salespeople from within the company. We constantly offer the opportunity to those employees who have the potential to grow and become successful AEs.

Radio Ink: How do you keep yourself sharp, up on all the trends, ahead of the competition?

Patty Valdes: I would say by continuing to evolve alongside technology and the changes in the way listeners consume our content.

Radio Ink: Over the past 18 months, what are you most proud of?

Patty Valdes: I’m most proud of our Sales and Support team. 2020 was a challenging year for many. Yet, our team kept it together and continues to grow strong.

Radio Ink: What are your expectations for 2022?

Patty Valdes: With the advancement of technology, my most critical expectation is to work alongside our media partners to integrate unique multi-platform Radio and Digital Campaigns.

Radio Ink: What advice, in this competitive environment, do you have for other sales managers across the country?

Patty Valdes: As leaders, our success depends on the accomplishments and successes of our team as a whole. If we require excellence from our teams, we must allow them to be the best they can be by encouraging them to improve and grow and maximizing their talents and abilities to perform at their highest potential.

