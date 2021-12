Christmas came early for a Salem Radio listener in Benton, Arkansas. Skylar Oswalt will have her mortgage paid in 2022 after winning Salem’s Christmas Mortgage Miracle nationwide sweepstakes. Salem had over 1 million content entries.

Representatives from Salem Media Group delivered a check to Skylar on Wednesday afternoon, just hours after Steve Marston, host of Mornings with Steve on 93.3 The Fish, had notified her in a telephone call that she had won.