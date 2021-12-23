iHeart Launches Martha Quinn Show

The Martha Quinn Show will debut nationwide January 10. The midday show will launch across more than 35 stations.

“Martha has such a genuine and uplifting personality and she constantly brings excitement and positivity to listeners,” said Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer and President of the National Programming Group for iHeartMedia. “She has an unmatched ability to connect with her audience, not to mention an amazing playlist filled with the songs she helped make famous through the years. We know that listeners across the country will fall in love with Martha Quinn, just as audiences everywhere have for decades.”

“For over five years, I’ve been bowled over by the passion and support of our San Francisco listeners,” said Quinn. “And now I get to bond with music fans all across the country, what an honor! A million thanks to the awesome team at iHeartMedia.”

Quinn was one of the original VJs when MTV launched in 1981. She joined iHeart in 2016 as the host of the Martha Quinn Morning Show on KOSF in San Francisco.