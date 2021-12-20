Audacy Names Chief Technology Officer

Sarah Foss is the first Chief Technology Officer for Audacy. Prior to joining Audacy in 2020, she served as SVP, Strategic Initiatives for FreeWheel Advertisers.

“Audacy is in the enviable position that we have unique content, great platforms, and an appetite for transformative growth,” said Foss. “I am excited that technology is seen as an accelerant and differentiator for us at Audacy.”

Foss is also a co-founder of Tech Bae, a tech focused organization for women in the media and advertising ecosystem to connect for mentoring, networking, and community. She recently completed a decade of service to the Alliance for Women in Media.