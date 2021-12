“Shawn Parr’s Across The Country” broadcast live from Samburg, TN last week. Shawn and his crew brought over $2,000 worth of recovery supplies and gift cards for people in the tornado ravaged areas.

“We brought over $2,000 worth of essentials and gift cards in the Parr-V and will be going back in the coming weeks to help them rebuild even more,” said Parr.

Shawn Parr is the host of Key Networks’ nationally syndicated Country radio show.