Townsquare Portsmouth Brand Manager

Jolana Miller is the new brand manager of Classic Hits 105.3 The Shark. She will also host afternoon drive and create online content for the cluster.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to not only have a live, local show, but work within the Branding and Digital Content Creation ranks of such a transformational and dynamic company,” said Miller. “I just absolutely love radio and am exhilarated to be part of Townsquare Northern New England.

“We couldn’t be more excited about the energy, creativity and experience Jolana is bringing to the Portsmouth market,” said Christine Sieks, Market President.