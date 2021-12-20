WFUV Promotes Two

Two of WFUV-FM New York long-serving news and content team members have been promoted. George Bodarky and Robin Shannon have each been with the station for more than a decade.

George Bodarky, who had been WFUV’s News and Public Affairs Director, has been promoted to Senior Director of Content Strategy and Student Development. Robin Shannon, who had been FUV’s Assistant News and Public Affairs Director, has been promoted to Director of News and Public Affairs and Student Training.

“I’m thrilled that George and Robin are stepping into brand new roles at WFUV,” said Rich McLaughlin, PD. “George has served as a station leader and changemaker. His considerable past experience will help shape WFUV’s future. The station has benefited from Robin’s immense on-air talent and top-notch newsroom expertise. George and Robin will continue to build bridges with Fordham University, benefiting students and improving upon an already exceptional training program.”