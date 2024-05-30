Dan Lothian Advances From Radio Division To GBH News Chief

Boston public radio broadcaster GBH has announced Dan Lothian will be taking the GBH News leadership role left vacant by Pam Johnson earlier this month. Lothian steps into the newly established position of Editor-in-Chief for GBH News and The World.

Lothian has held the role of Executive Producer of The World since 2021 and has seen significant achievements, including the expansion of the show’s reach to a record 377 public radio stations across the US and Canada, engaging around 2 million people weekly.

He helped secure a $205,000 grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting to enhance coverage of the Ukraine conflict and led The World’s Global Classroom initiative, which focuses on elevating stories from young college students. He has also hosted The State of Race, a multi-platform series exploring race and racial inequality.

His radio background will likely come as a relief to staffers, as some in the GBH newsroom criticized Johnson for her aggressive emphasis on digital strategies, which reportedly seemed to overshadow the station’s radio and TV offerings to the point that she would declare, “TV and radio are dead.”

Lothian is set to begin his new role on June 1.

In conjunction with Lothian’s promotion, Tinku Ray will advance from managing editor to Executive Editor of The World, continuing to report to Lothian. Additionally, Lee Hill, Executive Editor for GBH News, will also report under Lothian’s leadership.

GBH CEO Susan Goldberg said, “Dan has impeccable credentials and is respected by colleagues throughout GBH and by journalists across the globe. With his background in both breaking news and long-form features, and with deep experience in radio, television, and across digital platforms, he is ideally suited to lead coverage for today’s audiences.”

Lothian shared his vision for his new role, noting, “We have the opportunity to bring our audience stories by connecting the global to the local, while simultaneously delivering the critical information they need to be informed and engaged citizens. In addition, today’s environment requires a focus on innovation. To reach a wider audience, we have to find new ways and platforms to share these stories. I’m looking forward to working with all of my colleagues and partners to support the excellent journalism they produce every day.”