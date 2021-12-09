Over $900K Radio During KFI Pastathon

iHeartMedia Los Angeles’ KFI-AM 640 announced on Wednesday that its 11th annual KFI PastaThon raised a record-breaking $933,502 and 115,324 pounds of pasta and sauce to benefit Caterina’s Club, a local charity that provides more than 25,000 nutritious meals every week to children in need in Southern California.

KFI’s PastaThon encouraged listeners to donate money, pasta, and sauce to benefit Caterina’s Club. With the help of listeners, local businesses and the continued partnership with Barilla this year’s event set a new fundraising record. Since 2010, KFI-AM 640 listeners have raised over $4.5 million and over 700,000 pounds of pasta and sauce for children in need in the community.

“The KFI PastaThon is a full station effort, and the biggest heroes are our listeners and partners,” said Robin Bertolucci, Program Director for KFI-AM 640. “Every year, we reach new highs and that means more meals to feed more kids in Southern California. On behalf of the entire KFI team we thank the community for the remarkable generosity.”